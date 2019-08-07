|
Joseph H. Isacks, age 74, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on October 28, 1944, a son of the late Horratio and Marie Sebolt Isacks.
Joe was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He retired from GE and enjoyed fishing, stamp collecting, volunteering at the VA Medical Center, the Boy Scouts and was a member of the American Legion Post 11.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Dunlap Isacks, a daughter, Melessia Simpson (Jeff) of Erie, two sons, Patrick and Phil Isacks both of Erie, a sister, Mary Lohse (William) of Erie and a brother, Albert Isacks (Carol) of Erie, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to a service there on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial, with full Military Honors, will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
