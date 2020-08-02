1/1
Joseph H. "Big Joe" Jasinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph H. "Big Joe" Jasinski, age 71, of Greene Township, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square. He was born in Erie, on October 31, 1948, son of Josephine Jasinski and the late Edward Jasinski.

Joe was a plumber with Heisler Plumbing and Heating, Spaeder Plumbing and Heating, and then worked at Willow Construction until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the NRA.

In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Mills (Darrell).

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. Jasinski; and one brother, Richard P. Jasinski.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Boniface R.C. Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road, on Thursday at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Mount of Olives Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Boniface R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved