Joseph H. "Big Joe" Jasinski, age 71, of Greene Township, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at LECOM at Village Square. He was born in Erie, on October 31, 1948, son of Josephine Jasinski and the late Edward Jasinski.
Joe was a plumber with Heisler Plumbing and Heating, Spaeder Plumbing and Heating, and then worked at Willow Construction until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the NRA.
In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Mills (Darrell).
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. Jasinski; and one brother, Richard P. Jasinski.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Boniface R.C. Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road, on Thursday at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Mount of Olives Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
