Joseph Henry Rayburg age 101, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Forestview Senior Living.
He was born in New Kensington on November 10, 1919, a son of the late Sylvester and Lelia Keep Rayburg.
He was a 1937 graduate of Rice Avenue Union High School, Girard, Pa.
Joseph was a bomber pilot in the US Army Air Corp during WWII, flying in North Africa and Europe.
He worked as a Service/Warranty Manager for GMC Truck at Reslink and Wiggers prior to which he had also been a mechanic, milkman for Sanida Dairy and a camera man for WICU, Erie.
He was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and the double nickel club.
Joseph enjoyed woodworking and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Brink Rayburg, in January 2002; a son Joseph John Rayburg in 1987; brothers Sylvester Rayburg and Robert Rayburg; and sister Agnes Bates
He is survived by two daughters: Kathy Holden and her husband Burton of Erie and Jane Manross and her husband Deac of Edinboro; a sister-in-law Ruth Rayburg of Lake City, Pa.; and a daughter-in-law, Sue Gaerttner, of Hickory, N.C. He is further survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Erie Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24th at 3:30 p.m. with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd St., Erie, PA 16508.
Arrangements by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, 602 W. 10th St. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com
