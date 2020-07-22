Carole and family, so very saddened to hear about Joe. We always enjoyed his company at all the gatherings we had in the past and know he will be sorely missed. May we add this in remembrance,

"Parting

A season changed this morning that helped me reach my journey’s end

But where I go, although I wished, I could not take my friends.

I took a gorgeous pathway with feet not touching ground--

Left a mortal world behind to go where Love abounds.



I only had but life’s short time to know you each and all

And that was mem’ry worth the trip, for each one, great and small.

Cry not that I have journeyed on, that our spirits had to part;

For, as it was just yesterday, I’m still within your heart.



So smile for me this evening, I’m back where I belong

Beneath the wings of angels to sing a Heavenly song.

Look soft at one another and behold the precious view

It’s how I shall remember every one of you."



Bill & Deb Ostrum

William Ostrum

