Joseph J. Ackerman
1927 - 2020
Joseph J. Ackerman, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Latrobe, Pa., on June 15, 1927, son of the late Joseph and Margaret Ackerman.

Joseph graduated from Strong Vincent High School and enlisted in the Navy in June of 1944. He served in WWII on submarine duty aboard the AEGIR and the KRAKEN. Joseph owned Ackerman Check Writers and F & E Check Protectors of Erie for 42 years, retiring in 1989.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou Ackerman; two brothers, Robert Ackerman and Richard Ackerman; and three children, Joseph Ackerman, Patricia Franz, and Shelly Kittel.

Joseph is survived and loved by his children, Carole Forbes Chapman (John Walczak) and Robert Forbes (Shelly); one brother, Don Ackerman (Brenda); one sister, Peggy Hanes; nine grandchildren, Tracy Fedak (Matt), Jason Chapman (Denise), Shawn Forbes, Nathan Forbes, Danny Forbes, Rachael Forbes (Jason), Julie Bogle (Jim), Rhonda Bowersox (Dave), and Brenda Wilson (Jack); and ten great-grandchildren.

A private interment will be held by the family at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 22, 2020
Carole and family, so very saddened to hear about Joe. We always enjoyed his company at all the gatherings we had in the past and know he will be sorely missed. May we add this in remembrance,
"Parting
A season changed this morning that helped me reach my journey’s end
But where I go, although I wished, I could not take my friends.
I took a gorgeous pathway with feet not touching ground--
Left a mortal world behind to go where Love abounds.

I only had but life’s short time to know you each and all
And that was mem’ry worth the trip, for each one, great and small.
Cry not that I have journeyed on, that our spirits had to part;
For, as it was just yesterday, I’m still within your heart.

So smile for me this evening, I’m back where I belong
Beneath the wings of angels to sing a Heavenly song.
Look soft at one another and behold the precious view
It’s how I shall remember every one of you."

Bill & Deb Ostrum
William Ostrum
Friend
