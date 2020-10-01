Joseph J. Delaney, Sr., 76, of Greenfield Township, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Cresson, Pa., on August 25, 1944, a son of the late Leroy and Florence Dobrowalski Delaney.
Joe graduated from Cresson High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He worked as a welder fitter for Erie Strayer Co. for 32 years before retirement. Joe was active in the adoption and foster community and was as an ASA umpire for 20 years. He enjoyed bowling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David A. Gearhart; one brother, Robert Delaney; and two brothers-in-law, Clair Lundberg and Dennis Slattery.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Moyer Delaney; seven daughters, Danielle Hofmann (Sean), Denise Wroblewski (John), Amanda Delaney, Crystal Delaney (Cody Brunner), Mary Pondel (Chris), Cheyenne Delaney, and Lisa Morrow (Brad); seven sons, Howard Delaney, David Rowland (Kaitlyn), Devon Delaney, Justin Delaney, Liam Delaney, Joseph Delaney, Jr. (Lisa), and Michael Delaney; three sisters, Patricia Slattery, Betty Lundberg, and Linda Delaney; one brother, William Delaney; 21 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
.