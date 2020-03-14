|
Joseph J. Desser, age 83, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born in Erie, on April 26, 1936, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Kaminski) Desser.
Joe was a graduate of Cathedral Prep, class of 1954. He had a long career in human resources at Firch Baking Company and retired from Riley Stoker.
He was a member of St. George Church. Joe enjoyed fishing, family trips and gatherings, a cold beer at the Sports Page, McGarrey's Oakwood Café and the National Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Desser; brothers-in-law, Frances Kantor and David Finnecy; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Kantor, Carol Kantor and Rita Desser.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie (Kantor) Desser; daughters, Theresa Anderson, significant other Gary, Deborah Desser, Patricia Carey, husband Patrick, Mary Lynn Morgan, husband, Brian and Michele Desser; and grandchildren, Daniel Carey, Allison Carey, Jennifer Carey and Noah Morgan. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Joe's family would like to thank Theresa Schneider for her care and compassion.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, Mercy Center for Women or St. George Church.
