Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Joseph J. "Joe" Karmazin Sr.


1936 - 2019
Joseph J. "Joe" Karmazin Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. "Joe" Karmazin, Sr., age 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie on July 9, 1936, son of the late John and Louise Tedorski Karmazin.

Joe was a longtime member of the 3rd Street Polish Falcons Club and the Polish Foresters Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing. Joe was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Judith Szparaga Karmazin; his children, Cynthia Bere, Kathleen Grack, Brenda Powers (Terry), Joseph Karmazin, Jr. (Debbie), and Kimberly Pius (Andrew); two sisters, Dolores Kovalewski and Theresa Delinski; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 6 p.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
