Joseph J. Macioch
1929 - 2020
Joseph J. Macioch, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Home East. He was born in Erie on November 7, 1929 to the late Anthony and Marcyanna (Rutkowski) Macioch.

Joe worked for American Meter after he graduated from Cathedral Prep High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and he was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church. He enjoyed playing the violin and harmonica and was also artistic. Joe devoted his life to taking care of his mother.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his sisters, Bernice Dobrzynski, Lillian Wodarczyk, Sophia Stankiewicz, Gertrude Nason, Theresa Sajewski, and Bernadette Rutkowski, and his brother Stanley Macioch.

Joe is survived by nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Following all current Covid-19 guidelines, visitation will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St. Erie, PA 16503. Family and friends may also attend virtually at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church or to the Sisters of the Holy Family of the Nazareth, 152 Ridge Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15202.

Arrangement entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
