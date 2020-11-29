1/1
Joseph J. Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Marshall, 66, of Wattsburg, Pa. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 4, 1953, a son of the late Robert J. and Rita (Kerley) Marshall.

He enjoyed watching the Penguins, Steelers, and Penn State. Joey retired from A. Duchini after thirty years in maintenance.

Joey is survived by his loving wife, Doris (Schon) Marshall, his son, Mark Marshall (Jen), his grandson, Cole, and granddaughter, Emily. He is further survived by Sr. Annette Marshall Erie Pa , Robert Marshall (Sue) Chicago, Cathy Pederson (Steve) Chicago, Ken Marshall (Pat) Erie, Marylou Chimenti (Jim) Jamestown, Jane Kerr (Jim) Iowa, and Connie Hardy (Steve) Florida, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his loving son, Stephen, nephew, Kevin Hardy, and his brother, Thomas Marshall.

Joey wanted services to be private. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery at a later date. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved