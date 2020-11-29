Joseph J. Marshall, 66, of Wattsburg, Pa. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 4, 1953, a son of the late Robert J. and Rita (Kerley) Marshall.
He enjoyed watching the Penguins, Steelers, and Penn State. Joey retired from A. Duchini after thirty years in maintenance.
Joey is survived by his loving wife, Doris (Schon) Marshall, his son, Mark Marshall (Jen), his grandson, Cole, and granddaughter, Emily. He is further survived by Sr. Annette Marshall Erie Pa , Robert Marshall (Sue) Chicago, Cathy Pederson (Steve) Chicago, Ken Marshall (Pat) Erie, Marylou Chimenti (Jim) Jamestown, Jane Kerr (Jim) Iowa, and Connie Hardy (Steve) Florida, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving son, Stephen, nephew, Kevin Hardy, and his brother, Thomas Marshall.
Joey wanted services to be private. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery at a later date. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
