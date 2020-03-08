Erie Times-News Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church

Joseph J. Sherosky

Joseph J. Sherosky Obituary
Joseph J. Sherosky, 67, of Erie, passed peacefully on March 4, 2020. He was born in Erie, on July 11, 1952, a son of the late Wanda S. (Benecki) and Joseph W. Sherosky, Sr.

Joe was an advocate for disability rights, particularly accessible transportation for people in Erie. He received the "Spirit of CRI" award in 2010 from the advocacy agency Community Resources for Independence.

He was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School and enjoyed trivia, games, reading and history. He was very interested in politics and well-known for his remarkable memory.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Edward, Michael, Daniel, and Nancy Sherosky.

Survivors include many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Most notable, the family is thankful to cousins, David Korn, Mary Ann Toohey, Stephanie Vieira, and Marjorie Adamus for attending to Joe's comfort and care in recent years.

Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Church. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020
