Joseph J. St. George, 59, of Erie, passed away on November 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1960 in Erie, Pa., son of the late Robert and Marie (Paduano) St. George.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Kish.
Joseph was a kind and gentle soul whose smile would light up a room. He enjoyed his animals, walking, listening to music and taking rides around Presque Isle.
He is survived by three sisters; Romana Covatto (Armand), Ann Banko and Theresa Howell and two brothers; Fred St. George (Linda) and Robert St. George, all of Erie. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Lou Kish of Amherst, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a committal service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gate Of Heaven Cemetery, 5711 West Lake Road, Section: 6.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019