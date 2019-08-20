|
Joseph J. Yates, of Springboro, Pa., passed away August 19, 2019.
He leaves behind a wonderful family who were always there for him. His wife, Mary, his children Jim Yates of N.C., Joy Post (Chip) of Springboro, Brenda Braden of Conneautville, Tom Yates of Nev., and Amy Yates of Linesville; also grandchildren, Jason Braden (Heather), Toni Marie Longo (Drew), Ed Braden, Matt Post (Brandi), Justin Post (Malorie), Jared Yates (Alison), Reanna Yates, Jessie Yates (Joe) and Lucas Yates and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kaitlyn, Hayden, Wyatt, Ella, Everett, Rowan, Walter, Louisa, and Chance, a sister, Janet Yates of Oakmont, Pa., and a special neighbor Robbie Adams all survive him.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Gabriel Chupp Medical Fund C/O Northwest Bank, 105 S. Main St. Springboro, PA 16435
