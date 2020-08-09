1/
Joseph James
Joseph James, age 54, of McKean, died Friday, August 7, 2020 as a result of a car accident. He was the son of Theresa James, and the late Edward James.

Joseph was a self-employed Custom Finisher and Artist, and was the hardest working man, who worked on projects all over the country. He was married to his grade-school best friend, Lori. Nothing made him prouder than his children; his son, Joseph, who proudly serves his country in the U.S. Air Force, and his daughter, Sandy, whose life was taken by cancer, at age four.

Joseph is survived by three sisters, Anna, Tessa, and Julie; and one brother, Charlie. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Pete, Eddie, and John.

Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510, who is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
