|
|
Joseph "Joe" Frank Frazzini, age 85, is finally resting in the loving arms of our savior Jesus Christ. He passed away (from heart failure) surrounded by family, at his residence in Phoenix, Ariz., on July 9th. Joe was formerly of Erie, Pa., where he was born in 1934 and grew up on West 18th Street, the eldest child of Augustina (Sunseri) Frazzini and Alfred Frazzini.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret (Dunn) Frazzini of 64 years, with whom he left Erie and moved to Phoenix in 1980. He is also survived by his eldest daughter, Christine Lorraine (Frazzini) of Erie, Pa.; son, John Frazzini; daughter, Laura (Frazzini) Reed of Erie, Pa.; and daughter, Mary (Frazzini) Langlois of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his son, noted filmmaker Matthew Joseph Frazzini of Erie, Pa., in 2009.
He is survived by 21 grandchildren: Sabrina, Angelina, Nicholas, Nicole, Joshua, Kara, Vincent, Michael, Justine, Jessica, Joseph, Nathan, Daniel, Therese, Rosemary, Matthew, Natalie, Sean Paul, Adam, Genevieve and Remy. He was uncle to many nieces and nephews in both Erie and Phoenix, and has numerous great-grandchildren.
Joe loved to spend time with family, sharing memories and treasured moments. He also enjoyed meditating, praying, doing crossword puzzles with Marge, playing keno, and writing down his Holy thoughts in small notebooks, which he distributed to family and friends. He was a devout Catholic, and attended Mater Misericordiae Catholic Church in Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Theresa (Frazzini) Tubbs; and his brother, Vincent Anthony Frazzini, aka Vinny Younger.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Mary Ann (Frazzini) White, who presently resides in Erie.
Joe was a big fan of his brother, Vinny, a famous singer noted for having performed for the Beatles at the Peppermint Lounge in New York City in the early 1960s. He was a dear friend and brother-in-law to William Dunn of Virginia, Charles G. Dunn Jr. of Erie, Pa. and Robert White of Erie.
During his life, Joe possessed a great love of nature, and had hiked mountains, explored Native American folklore, collected maple sap, and built a tepee. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1952 where he was dubbed, "The Boy with the Winning Smile."
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hansen Chapel Mortuaries. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, Ariz. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at Mater Misericordiae Catholic Church. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery immediately following.
Cards of condolences may be sent to: Frazzini Family, 5522 N. 22nd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85015.
Joe's sparkling wisdom, dry wit, unfathomable supply of love, and his profound insights will be missed very much by all who knew him. His family, although sad without him, is relieved to know that Joe's beautiful soul is finally at rest.
"The soul matters more than the body for it nourishes the body and gives it its vitality." p. 311 Message of Merciful Love to Little Souls
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019