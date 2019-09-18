|
Joseph "Joe" R. Skodis, 55, of Erie, passed away on September 11, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a hard-fought, lengthy illness. He was born on January 28, 1964, in Erie, to the late Joseph W. Skodis and Yvonne (Magdewski) Skodis.
Joe enjoyed helping others and was well loved by all that knew him. He had several service related jobs, including driving bus for Erie County School District and Erie Transit Authority. He worked the latter part of his life at Stairways and Mental Health Association. The highlight of his career was helping the homeless and people with mental illness keep warm and fed and to provide them with community.
He loved music, making people laugh and spending time with his son and fiends. Joe like to party with both hands!
Joe is survived by his son, Robert W. Skodis and his wife Katie and a longtime friend, Carla Kurpiewski.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, David Skodis, Aunt Julie (Skodis) Rekitt and Uncle George "Butch" Skodis.
There will be no viewing or funeral. His family is collecting donations to spread his ashes in Skuodas, Lithuania. It was a dream of his to go back to the land of his ancestors and his family would like to honor that dream. Donations to contribute to expenses associated with this can be made at fundly.com/honoring-joe-skodis.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019