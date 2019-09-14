|
|
Joseph "Jojo" Michael DiBello Jr., age 54, of Erie, passed away at home, on September 11, 2019, with his wife by his side.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on September 14, 1964, to Joseph M. DiBello Sr. and the late Patricia A. DiBello.
Jojo was a machinist by trade and learned all he could from his father. His career ended in 2010 after his motorcycle accident in Arkansas. That didn't stop him from building and tinkering with all kinds of materials. He could build and fix just about anything. He loved the desert and mountains, and longed to be in the dry hot climate once again with family. He was a gentle soul that had an infectious laugh and was full of shenanigans at any moment. He fought all the obstacles thrown his way, but could not win the last, despite every effort to live. He will be truly missed and was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Patricia Ann Hall and his sister, Darcy DiBello Phillips.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Audrey (Kruse) DiBello, a loving son, Joseph M. DiBello III (Nacole) and two beautiful granddaughters, Aria IsaBella and Kaylee Chevelle of Arkansas, his father, Joseph M. DiBello Sr., brother, David DiBello and sister, Tricia DiBello. He was the uncle to many nieces and nephews who loved his adventurous spirit. He is also survived by many cousins throughout the country and his beloved in-law family in Illinois and Arizona.
In his last selfless act of love, he donated his body to science to help further advanced research, with the possibility of helping at least one person live life fully.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family asks for any donations to be made to Science Care or any hospice care center, in honor of Jojo.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 14, 2019