More Obituaries for Joseph Hokaj
Joseph Lawrence Hokaj

Joseph Lawrence Hokaj


1968 - 2019
Joseph Lawrence Hokaj Obituary
March 22, 1968 - March 29, 2019

Joseph Hokaj found himself in the clearing at the end of the path on March 29th, 2019, dying of natural causes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Shannon Hokaj, daughters Rainey and Marley Hokaj, father Tom Hokaj and sister Heidi Moorhead.

Joe will be fiercely missed by his loyal cattle dog OY

Joe had a B.S. in Psychology from EUP and a degree in Electronics Repair from EIT.

Joe loved working with his hands, whether building, or repairing walls and floors or fixing appliances, computers, or cars. He could do it all. His greatest love was of music. He was a bassist who loved the blues and played in several local bands over the past 30 years. Joe consistently maintained a large garden, and in recent years, discovered the joy of beekeeping.

There will be no services at this time.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
