Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Peace Church
2401 West 38th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Leo Gallagher


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Leo Gallagher Obituary
Joseph Leo Gallagher, age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. He was born in Erie, on November 21, 1926, a son of the late Joseph J. and Mary C. (English) Gallagher.

Joseph graduated from Erie Technical Memorial and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked at PennDOT and then at General Electric for 25 years, where he retired from in 1989. He enjoyed walking, gardening and spending time with his family. Grandpa Joe loved being with his grandchildren who brought so much joy to him. He was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Ushers Society and their Thursday night Bocce League. Joseph was also a member of Our Lady of Peace Church.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a son, Mark Joseph Gallagher in 2007; and a brother, James Gallagher.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rose Marie (Nanni) Gallagher, they would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on February 20th. Rose and Joe have three daughters, Carolyn Patama (Dan), Colleen Bloomstine (John) and Lori Vitale (Richard). He is also survived by a sister, Mary Fleming; and twin brother, John Gallagher; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Kayla) and Julianne Patama, William, Joseph, fiancée Jill Blazczyk, Elise, Jack and Peter Bloomstine, Kaitlyn, Natalie, fiancé Dan DiBacco and Nicholas Vitale; two nieces, Cindy Dean (Pat) and Kathy Rutkowski (Marty), who held a very special place in his heart; and many other nieces and nephews who all loved "Uncle Joe."

No calling hours will be observed. Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass on Monday, February 17th at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.

A special "Thank You" goes to Unit D for the wonderful nursing care he received while at St. Mary's.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -