Joseph Leo Gallagher, age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. He was born in Erie, on November 21, 1926, a son of the late Joseph J. and Mary C. (English) Gallagher.
Joseph graduated from Erie Technical Memorial and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked at PennDOT and then at General Electric for 25 years, where he retired from in 1989. He enjoyed walking, gardening and spending time with his family. Grandpa Joe loved being with his grandchildren who brought so much joy to him. He was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Ushers Society and their Thursday night Bocce League. Joseph was also a member of Our Lady of Peace Church.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a son, Mark Joseph Gallagher in 2007; and a brother, James Gallagher.
Survivors include his loving wife, Rose Marie (Nanni) Gallagher, they would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on February 20th. Rose and Joe have three daughters, Carolyn Patama (Dan), Colleen Bloomstine (John) and Lori Vitale (Richard). He is also survived by a sister, Mary Fleming; and twin brother, John Gallagher; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Kayla) and Julianne Patama, William, Joseph, fiancée Jill Blazczyk, Elise, Jack and Peter Bloomstine, Kaitlyn, Natalie, fiancé Dan DiBacco and Nicholas Vitale; two nieces, Cindy Dean (Pat) and Kathy Rutkowski (Marty), who held a very special place in his heart; and many other nieces and nephews who all loved "Uncle Joe."
No calling hours will be observed. Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass on Monday, February 17th at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
A special "Thank You" goes to Unit D for the wonderful nursing care he received while at St. Mary's.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020