Joseph Londo, 99, passed away on February 25, 2020, in Florida. An angel gently took his hand and asked him to come home. He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 23, 1921.
Joe served in the Navy during WWII. He opened Bayview Auto Supply in 1964 with the help of his wife and children. It grew into six successful stores. They retired to Florida in 1984.
Surviving him are son Joe (Chris), daughter Carla (John), daughter-in-law Maryann and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Bette in 2018 and his son Phillip in 2013.
Joe lived a full life and did it his way. He is now happily with his wife again who was his inspiration.
Burial is at Bay Pines Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2020