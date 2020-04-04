Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Londo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Londo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Londo Obituary
Joseph Londo, 99, passed away on February 25, 2020, in Florida. An angel gently took his hand and asked him to come home. He was born in Erie, Pa., on December 23, 1921.

Joe served in the Navy during WWII. He opened Bayview Auto Supply in 1964 with the help of his wife and children. It grew into six successful stores. They retired to Florida in 1984.

Surviving him are son Joe (Chris), daughter Carla (John), daughter-in-law Maryann and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Bette in 2018 and his son Phillip in 2013.

Joe lived a full life and did it his way. He is now happily with his wife again who was his inspiration.

Burial is at Bay Pines Veterans Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -