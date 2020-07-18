Joseph M. Henry, Sr., 101, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UPMC Hamot; he was born on December 16, 1918, in Union City, a son of David Henry and Mildred Wilkins Henry.
He married Martha J. Scott on August 30, 1939; she preceded him in death on January 3, 2008.
He was a graduate of Union City High School and served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was employed with Talon Zipper, prior to working for the Union City Post Office which he retired from on June 30, 1972 as Postmaster, in his retirement he was employed part-time with Cherry Hill Furniture.
Joe enjoyed doing upholstery work, camping, traveling to Florida, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet Adams of Wattsburg; three sons, Joseph, "Max" Henry, Jr. and his wife, Elenore of Union City, Leon Henry and his wife Kathy of Corry, and David Henry and his wife, Lynne of Union City; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Jim Randall and his wife, Dot.
In addition to his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Doris Flye; two brothers, Russell and Lawrence Henry; and a grandson, Jeff Adams.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, services for Joe will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Joe's Memory to Parade Street United Methodist Church, 7 Parade Street, Union City, PA 16438, or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
.