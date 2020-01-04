Home

Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
814-725-4505
Joseph M. Kloss Obituary
Joseph M. Kloss, 77, of North East, Pa., passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 1, 1942, in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Myron Kloss and the late Dorothy Zapolski.

Joe owned and operated Kloss TV and Appliance store in North East for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, classic cars, reading, hunting and bowling. Joe was a member of St. Gregory Church in North East and the St. Joseph Club and the American Legion Post #105, both in North East.

Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jo Ann Newara Kloss (Dearie), daughter, Janelle Kloss of Cleveland, Ohio, son, Jordan Kloss and his wife Katy and their children, Parker and Paisley, of Harborcreek. He is also survived by five sisters and one brother.

Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa., on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 p.m.. until the time of services there at 6 p.m. Rev. Fr. Thomas Brooks will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 4, 2020
