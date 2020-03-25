|
Joseph M. LaRosa, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on March 22, 2020, from a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis, with his wife and granddaughters by his side.
He was employed for many years by Zurn Foundry.
Joe was an avid hunter, Steeler fan, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Peggy Stewart-LaRosa, one son, David LaRosa of Lakewood, Colo., one stepson, Michael Stewart of Erie, two granddaughters, Caitlyn Stewart and Emily Stewart of Erie, two sisters, Mary Kitzmiller (Jerry) of Bellevue, Neb., Patricia Bradley of Elizabethtown, Pa., and one brother, Bill LaRosa (Karen) of Indianapolis, Ind.
He is also leaving behind and giving a very special "Thank You" to his longtime good friend, Keith Hooper, of Springhill, Fla., formerly of Erie. Keith, your help and kindness will always be held in grateful remembrance.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Paul LaRosa, and one sister, Agnus LaRosa.
At Joe's request, funeral services will not be observed.
All arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 25, 2020