Joseph M. Monocello
1958 - 2020
Joseph M. Monocello, age 62, of Millcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Erie, on January 28, 1958, a son of the late John Monocello, Sr. and Perrina Rose (Bottoni) Monocello.

Joe attended St. George Catholic School with his three brothers and three sisters and was a lifelong parishioner there. He graduated from Cathedral Prep after spending his years there wrestling and playing football. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Gannon University. After working for Steris Corporation for 36 years, he retired in 2018 but remained close to the team as a part-time contractor.

Above all else, Joe loved being a father, husband, brother, uncle, friend, and grandpa to his daughter's two dogs. Every chance he got, Joe was enjoying the outdoors. He spent his time golfing, kayaking, hiking, biking, and taking lunchtime walks around the neighborhood with his wife of 34 years. He also spent much of his time in the kitchen, and was known for his homemade pizza, sauce, and meatballs. Anyone who spent time with Joe undoubtedly remembers his powerfully warm presence and affinity for dad jokes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Monocello, Jr.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Betsy (Phillips) Monocello; his children, Joseph M. Monocello, Jr. of Erie and Jenna Monocello Kerr, husband Kevin of Pittsburgh; siblings, Mark Monocello, wife Carolyn of Pittsburgh, Lawrence Monocello, wife Jennifer of Erie, Dee Smith of Erie, Rochelle Vicentini, husband Nick of Erie, and Ann Rennie, husband Tom of West Seneca, N.Y.; and a sister-in-law, Julie Monocello of Erie. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Peggy Phillips; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Friends are invited to call on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. All COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing, masks and capacity limits will be enforced.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter and the American Cancer Society.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Betsy and family, I am so sorry to hear of Joe’s passing. What a great and loving guy he was to everyone he met. You are on my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Donna Byers
Friend
September 9, 2020
Betsy, I am very sorry for your loss. Seeing you two on Saturday mornings was the best part of my day. Asking and caring about my family is something I'll always cherish as I'm sure others will too. Joe will be missed. Prayers and hugs to you and the family.
Kim Stroup
Friend
September 8, 2020
Betsy, You and the Family remain in our thoughts and prayers for Gods Peace. Joe was one of the first people I would catch up with anytime I got back to Erie for a visit at 23rd street. His warmth and understated sense of humor always put a smile on my face. I will miss my friend but have the comfort of knowing I will see him again in Heaven
Don Bebell
Friend
September 8, 2020
Betsy, Jenna and Joey, we were so saddened to hear of Joe's passing. Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Nancy and Mark Manti
Friend
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the whole Monocello family! My prayers and love go out to you.
joan humphreys
Friend
September 8, 2020
Dear Betsy and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. God Bless.
Pat Szemacs
Friend
September 8, 2020
Betsy, Jenna and Joey, I am deeply sorry to hear about Joe’s passing. He was such a class guy; so humble, kind and very proud of his family. Joe had such a positive impact on so many of us, and it was a joy and honor to work so closely with him. Please be assured his memory will live in our hearts forever.
Trey Howard
Friend
September 8, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to Betsy & Family. Joe always expressed his personal kindness, friendship and love of his family each time we spoke. He will missed so very much. A Great Loving Man, Husband, and Father.
Charles Hardenstein
Friend
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Betsy, the children, and the entire Monocello family. This is such a deep loss and I pray for your strength and courage during this time. May you feel the comfort of family and friends. Keeping you in my prayers.
Sharon Martin
September 8, 2020
You will be sadly missed by all of the men in the Tuesday night golf league. You always picked us up-never a cross word,always conducted yourself with the utmost in class. A role model for all.
burns kevin
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
As was with everyone, I was extremely shocked to hear of Joe's passing. I pray for comfort and closure to his family and friends. I've only known Joe for 6 years but in that time he's been a great mentor and friend. I will miss the "Joe jokes" and the great conversations that we've had.
Jim Salter
Coworker
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry for The Monocello's. I had the privilege to work with Joe and he is such a great person. My thoughts and prayers are with Betsy, the kids, and everyone who's life was touched by Joe.
Kyle Moir
Friend
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Betsy and the Monocello family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Gillian Shaw
Coworker
September 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Betsy and family. Joe was a great guy and I know he will be deeply missed. Thoughts and prayers with all at this time.
Wendy Chiarelli
Friend
September 7, 2020
Craig Blanchette
Friend
September 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to Betsy, Jenna and Joey in the sudden and unexpected death of husband, father and my good friend Joe. So many good memories and good times are shattered by the passing of this good family man and friend to everyone. I send my prayers and good wishes to Joe in his ascent into God’s kingdom and to his loving family for support, love, prayers and healing during this sad time.
Ted Allegretto
Friend
September 7, 2020
Betsy and family....I send prayers and love. I have wonderful memories of Joe! Please know you are greatly in my thoughts.
Linda Stoops
Friend
September 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Joe. You will be missed.
Dave Hennessy
Friend
