Joseph M. Monocello, age 62, of Millcreek, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Erie, on January 28, 1958, a son of the late John Monocello, Sr. and Perrina Rose (Bottoni) Monocello.
Joe attended St. George Catholic School with his three brothers and three sisters and was a lifelong parishioner there. He graduated from Cathedral Prep after spending his years there wrestling and playing football. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Gannon University. After working for Steris Corporation for 36 years, he retired in 2018 but remained close to the team as a part-time contractor.
Above all else, Joe loved being a father, husband, brother, uncle, friend, and grandpa to his daughter's two dogs. Every chance he got, Joe was enjoying the outdoors. He spent his time golfing, kayaking, hiking, biking, and taking lunchtime walks around the neighborhood with his wife of 34 years. He also spent much of his time in the kitchen, and was known for his homemade pizza, sauce, and meatballs. Anyone who spent time with Joe undoubtedly remembers his powerfully warm presence and affinity for dad jokes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Monocello, Jr.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Betsy (Phillips) Monocello; his children, Joseph M. Monocello, Jr. of Erie and Jenna Monocello Kerr, husband Kevin of Pittsburgh; siblings, Mark Monocello, wife Carolyn of Pittsburgh, Lawrence Monocello, wife Jennifer of Erie, Dee Smith of Erie, Rochelle Vicentini, husband Nick of Erie, and Ann Rennie, husband Tom of West Seneca, N.Y.; and a sister-in-law, Julie Monocello of Erie. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Peggy Phillips; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom he adored.
Friends are invited to call on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. All COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing, masks and capacity limits will be enforced.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter and the American Cancer Society
