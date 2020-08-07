1/1
Joseph N. Gorton
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph N. Gorton, age 68, died at the home of his dear friends, Edward and Lisa Lamp, who were his caretakers, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Joe was born on June 5, 1952 in Erie, a son of the late Michael Dilimone Sr. and Anna (Ricci) Dilimone Gorton.

He graduated from General McLane High School in 1970.

Immediately following high school he went to work at Niagara Plastics and later was employed at EMSCO in Girard, where he retired from as a Foreman and Supervisor in 2019.

Throughout the Girard area he was affectionately known as "EMSCO Joe."

Joe enjoyed fishing in his younger days and also loved his dog, "Jackson." Joe was a very enthusiastic Steelers fan throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Delbert Gorton; and stepmother, Rosemary Rodgers Gorton; his brothers, Michael Dilimone Jr. and Jeffrey Dilimone; and a stepsister, Gloria Lockwood.

His family includes his sisters, Shirley Dilimone, Anna Dilimone and Marie Dilimone; brothers, Richard, James, Nicholas, and Thomas Dilimone; stepsister, Tina Miller; stepbrothers, Lonnie Gorton, Frank Lockwood and Joshua Miller; also several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th, and are invited to attend services there on Monday at 11 a.m. with Reverend James Rimmer Officiating.

Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Girard.

Memorials may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center 2500 W 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved