Joseph N. Gorton, age 68, died at the home of his dear friends, Edward and Lisa Lamp, who were his caretakers, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
Joe was born on June 5, 1952 in Erie, a son of the late Michael Dilimone Sr. and Anna (Ricci) Dilimone Gorton.
He graduated from General McLane High School in 1970.
Immediately following high school he went to work at Niagara Plastics and later was employed at EMSCO in Girard, where he retired from as a Foreman and Supervisor in 2019.
Throughout the Girard area he was affectionately known as "EMSCO Joe."
Joe enjoyed fishing in his younger days and also loved his dog, "Jackson." Joe was a very enthusiastic Steelers fan throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Delbert Gorton; and stepmother, Rosemary Rodgers Gorton; his brothers, Michael Dilimone Jr. and Jeffrey Dilimone; and a stepsister, Gloria Lockwood.
His family includes his sisters, Shirley Dilimone, Anna Dilimone and Marie Dilimone; brothers, Richard, James, Nicholas, and Thomas Dilimone; stepsister, Tina Miller; stepbrothers, Lonnie Gorton, Frank Lockwood and Joshua Miller; also several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th, and are invited to attend services there on Monday at 11 a.m. with Reverend James Rimmer Officiating.
Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Girard.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center 2500 W 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
