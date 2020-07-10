Joseph P. Consla, 88, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was born February 12, 1932, in Meadville, a son of Howard and Josephine Kerswell Consla.
He married Martha E. Mathers and she survives.
Joe attended Neason Hill School and was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving on active duty in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Following his military service, he drove for the Sisters of St. Joseph. He was employed at the former Spencer Hospital, Seton Catholic School and retired from the City of Meadville maintenance department. During his retirement, Joe volunteered at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
He was a member of St. Agatha Church and served as an usher for many years.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Martha, include two daughters, Mary Consla of Meadville and Elizabeth Mallory of Edinboro; two grandsons, Donny Consla (Cassandra) of Meadville and Alex Mallory of Rochester, N.Y.; and a great-grandson, Everett Consla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 11th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Agatha Church, 353 Pine St., Meadville, with Fr. Kevin Holland and Fr. Jeffery Lucas as Celebrants.
Interment will be in St. Agatha Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Agatha Church, 353 Pine St., or Seton Catholic School, 385 Pine St., both of Meadville, PA 16335.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.