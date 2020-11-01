Joseph Paul Polenta, age 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Meadville, Pa., on May 29, 1934, the son of the late Giuseppe Polenta and Girolama "Geraldine" Polenta Bizzarro, and his stepfather Ralph Bizzarro.
Joe was a 1952 graduate of Strong Vincent Hight School. and served in the U.S. Air Force working as a radio operator. He was very proud of his command of Morse Code. He was also the catcher on the Air Force Base Champion's Softball League. After his time in the service, he was employed by Automatic Electronic. He worked in 67 towns in seven years. Later, he joined General Telephone in Erie as an equipment installer and stayed with the company until his retirement.
He was associated with St. Luke R.C. Church and was a member of the Sacred Heart Usher's Club.
He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing softball, bowling, riding his bike, and playing a heated game of horseshoes. He was a fan of game shows and was particularly fond of Family Feud and was a Wheel Watcher. Joe also liked solving word jumble puzzles. He was quick with a joke and had a knack for remembering birthdays and state capitals. He loved car shopping and a good bowl of chili.
He is survived by Carol Polenta, his lovely wife of 54 years; his two daughters, April Polenta-Sievertsen (Jan) of Munich, Germany and Maria Polenta-Sifakis (Manos) of Wayne, Pa.; two sweet granddaughters, Romy and Kerasina; three funny grandsons, Julian, Giorgie, and Iosif; a sister, Anna Leone of Erie; a special niece, Jacqueline Barber of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Thomas, and John Polenta; and his sister Francine Hamm.
A private Memorial Service will be held at Kingsley United Methodist Church at the family's convenience. All arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507.
