Joseph Petty, age 47, passed away peacefully, after a long, courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Joe was born August 26, 1972, the son of Joann Carniewski Nuber and the late Ronald Petty.
Joe was a native of Waterford, Pa. and had attended Fort LeBoeuf High School. He was a good friend to many and known for his smile and infectious laugh. Joe spent most of his adult life in Michigan.
In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his wife and caretaker, Michele Thoms Petty; his children, Gage Saluski of Erie and Alexis Petty of Michigan; his stepdaughter Katelynn and her son, Logan; his sister, Cindy McLaughlin (Michael); and his nieces and nephews, Hannah, Grace Maura, and Jackson McLaughlin. He is further survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family may attend visiting hours at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at All Saints Catholic Church in Waterford on Friday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Gregory Passauer officiating. A committal service and burial will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
The family sends a heartfelt "thank you" to Joe's hospice care team and to the loyal support of his childhood friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted by the family. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 4, 2019