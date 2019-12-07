|
|
Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and neighbor Joseph "Joe" Pomorski, 92, of Erie, Pa. died on Dec. 5, 2019 at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. Those he most loved surrounded him in love as he peacefully departed to eternal life.
Joe was born on March 5, 1927, the son of the late Ignacy and Josephine (Ludwiczak) Pomorski. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Viola J. (Parisi) Pomorski who died 17 years ago on Sept. 13, 2002. Their love carried on, and Joe always looked forward to the day they would meet again.
To know Joe was to love him (Joe may have known every person living in Erie at some point). He had a magnetic personality, always wearing a smile and ready to deliver words of encouragement, a hokey joke or a blunt observation in his special way. In fact, Joe made his debut at age 90 on a television advertisement promoting St. Mary's Home of Erie to potential new residents. His care team shared that Joe was the unofficial 'Mayor of St. Mary's'.
Joe was faithful, kind and giving. He was a practicing Catholic, and served the St. Paul's Catholic Church community for many years as a Eucharistic minister and usher.
Joe lived 1,113 months or 92 years and nine months exactly and all in Erie, Pennsylvania – a distinction that may be unique to him. Joe's kind heart likely touched another soul each of his tens of thousands of days on earth.
Joe attended East High School and graduated in 1945. He played right guard on the East High School Warriors football team. As a senior, Joe was selected to play in the Save An Eye Game supporting charity and high school rivalry. The same year he played on the Cathedral Prep All Opponent team.
Joe married his favorite 'I-talian' girl, Vi, on Nov. 21, 1948. God was central to Joe and Vi's marriage and family. God showed in how they loved one another. They raised three beautiful children during beautifully simple times (the children became adults who emulated Joe and Vi's values). Joe was proud to build locomotives during his 41-year tenure with General Electric or GE. He often chuckled appreciatively – as though he may tear up – "Generous Electric" he'd say as he shook his index finger for emphasis. Certainly, he had a grateful heart. And he always paid it forward.
Joe was active. Actually, he could barely sit still. He was an Amateur Softball Association (ASA) umpire and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) basketball official for 35 years. Joe was a boys little league baseball and football coach, and a Cub Scout pack leader with Boy Scouts of America. Joe was the most enthusiastic Detroit Tigers and Lions fan to be found in western Pennsylvania. He became a fan in the 1930s when the radio signal transmitted a game audio across Lake Erie from Detroit, Michigan to Erie, Pa.
Joe somehow found time to volunteer. He worked with the Times Old Newsies. He was a proud Erie Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center volunteer for 20 years, assisting with patient activities, events, meals and more. As a United States Army veteran, he received exceptional VA care himself.
Joe was a fixture at the Downtown YMCA (or as he liked to say, the Young Men's Christian Association), he hardly ever missed a day. He exercised, he socialized, he used the steam bath, sauna and whirlpool, and he socialized more before getting home for a great big dish of Vi's meatballs and sauce. He earned the prestigious 50-year member award. It was time well spent.
Joe could always be counted on to make his adult grandchildren laugh like little kids, drink a Pepsi, eat four to six hot dogs in a sitting, attend a baseball game, call Bingo numbers and especially worship at a Catholic mass. He never missed playing and watching the PA Daily Number. He usually missed choosing winning numbers. He never gave up though.
Joe took nothing for granted, especially the precious gift of life. Joe's guardian angel had a big job watching over him. There may have been an entire team of angels assigned to him. He once suffered a severe cardiac event that left him comatose with a prognosis that he would not live more than a few hours. The staff of Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pennsylvania knew Joe as the 'Miracle of 95' one week later when they discharged him with very little permanent limitation. For many good years, he and Vi were active in planning and running the annual St. Paul's Italian Festival each August. Joe dealt poker. Vi usually stuck right near Bingo except during the spaghetti dinner.
Joe is survived by many, and all are blessed to have known him. Joe was the proud, loving, supportive and devoted father of Janet (Joseph) Bondanella of North East, Pa.; Joseph Ronald (Susan Gutting) Pomorski of East Fallowfield, Pa.; and Elaine (Douglas) Chaffee of Erie, Pa. He was the beamingly proud grandfather of Joseph Henry (Amanda) Pomorski of West Brandywine, Pa.; Kathleen Pomorski of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Anthony Pomorski of New York, N.Y.; Renee Chaffee (John Bush) of Bargersville, Ind.; Kristen Chaffee of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Douglas (Karlie) Chaffee of Pittsburgh, Pa. Joe was the adoring great-grandfather of Kayla Pomorski; and John Bush Jr. Joe is further survived by a brother Raymond Pomorski of Tampa, Fla.; a sister Joanne (James) Roward of Buffalo, N.Y., and sister-in-law Kathleen Pomorski of Harborcreek, Pa.
Joe was additionally preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ignaczy Martin Pomorski, Mary Pomorski, Casimir Pomorski, Raymond Pomorski, Alfreda Moll and Daniel Pomorski. Beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family and close friends have also preceded Joe in death.
Joe and Vi lived in God's love together. Joe retired to St. Mary's Home of Erie because God was home to him. The family extends our deepest gratitude to the tremendously compassionate caregivers at St. Mary's. You have made all the difference as a very, very special person spent the final days of his journey with us in this life.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019