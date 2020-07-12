Joseph Richard Chessario, 80, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was born in Erie on June 23, 1940, a son of the late Joseph and Jean Chessario.
Joe graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1958. He attended Gannon College where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. While at Gannon, he was a founding father of the Beta Rho Chapter of the Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. Joe was a Professional Engineer at General Electric for over 40 years. He was a member of the G.E. Elfun Society, the Icehouse Gang, and a lifetime member of the former Erie Maennerchor Club. He played American Legion Baseball in his youth and was an avid New York Yankee fan. Joe enjoyed spending time with and supporting his eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John A. Chessario.
Joe is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 59 years, Theresa A. (Augustine) Chessario; his daughters, Elizabeth C. Wister (Harry) of Bensalem, Pa., and Donna L. Ibach (Brad) of Bally, Pa.; his sons, John J. Chessario (Eva) of Hartland, Wisc., and Joseph C. Chessario of Erie; a brother, Richard F. Chessario (Sue) of Erie; a brother-in-law, Charles Augustine (Nancy) of Erie; and a sister-in-law, Joan Zonno of Erie. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Johanna and Matthew Wister, Madeline Chessario, Victoria and Sean O'Rourke, and Joseph, Nicholas and Christopher Chessario. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday, July 13th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate"
