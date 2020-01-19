Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Light of Christ Church
Joseph R. Chriest passed away January 16, 2020 in his home in Clearwater, Fla. Son of Anthony and Mary Burgess Chriest. Joe was born in North East, Pa. and graduated from North East High School in 1956. He enlisted and served honorably four years (1959-1963) in the United States Navy where he served primarily in California and South East Asia.

Upon moving to East Randolph, N.Y., Joe and his wife Mary owned and operated a local business (Johnny's Grill) which created countless and unforgettable friendships. Joe then went on to work for the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department from which he retired after many years as Sergeant of Corrections. He served ten years as Fire Commissioner for the Cold Spring Fire Department. In retirement, he enjoyed his part time employment with the Seneca Alleghany Casino with their security department.

Joe was a dedicated man of faith, a member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church Parrish in Randolph, N.Y., and then the Light of Christ Parrish in Clearwater, Fla.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Mary (Kuhn) (married June 13, 1965 in North East, Pa); three sons: Darren (Kim) Chriest of Centerville, Ohio, Steven (Tina) Chriest of Lynchburg, Va., and Aaron Chriest of Centerville, Ohio; one brother, Anthony (Louise) Chriest of North East, Pa. He has four grandchildren, Jessie and Wyatt in Virginia, Anthony in Kansas, Summer in Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded death by his parents and his nephew, Matthew Kuhn.

Joe's passion was his family and friends. He always displayed the greatest care and compassion for others. He traveled the country with Mary and their boys to visit amusement parks, national parks and to visit extended family. His sons will never forget riding in the back of a station wagon from New York to Florida, or Iowa, or Maryland, or Virginia to spend time with uncles, aunts and cousins.

There will be a funeral Mass in Clearwater, Fla., on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Light of Christ Church. Funeral mass in North East, Pa. to be announced at a later date by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020
