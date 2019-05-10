Home

Joseph R. Joe Soder

Joseph R. Joe Soder Obituary
Joseph R. "Joe" Soder, age 59, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Erie, on April 26, 1960, the son of Patricia Miller and the late Albert Soder.

Joe was self-employed in custom carpentry and was also employed as an iron worker with Union 348. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and enjoyed hunting, fishing and building furniture.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Activities Fund at the Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2019
