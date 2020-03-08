|
Joseph R. Pitto, age 79, of Girard, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community.
He was born on October 21, 1940, in Erie, Pa., son of Victoria Androica Tedesco and the late Cosmimo J. Pitto.
Joe graduated from Erie Tech High School. He served in the United States National Guard.
He worked as a Tool Crib Attendant for AMSCO Corporation, retiring in 2012 after 30 years of employment.
Joe enjoyed square dancing and playing his accordion. He loved camping with his family.
In addition to his mother, Victoria Androica Tedesco of Circleville, Ohio, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Catherine Bradney Pitto, two sons, Mark W. Pitto of South Carolina and Jeffrey J. Pitto (Chrissy) of Albion, four grandchildren, Ashleigh McGuire (Anthony), Emily Jones, Peyton Stewart and Christopher Sposito and one great-granddaughter, Westlyn. He is further survived by his siblings, Robert Pitto of Florida, Gary Pitto (Jean) of Indiana and Pamela Remington (Robert) of New York, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, in Girard, on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Reverend Norman Bradney officiating.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020