Joseph Roy Butoryak, Jr., age 70, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Farrell, Pa., on April 2, 1950, son of Joseph R. Butoryak, Sr. of Farrell and the late Helen I. (Bordy) Butoryak.
Joe was a 1968 graduate of Farrell High School and went on to attend Gannon College, where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity. He was a proud firefighter with the City of Erie Fire Dept. with 30 years of service, having joined the force in 1974 and retiring in 2004. Most of his service was based out of the South Central Station on Peach St. where he was the driver on Engine #6 and where he enjoyed being the station cook. Joe was instrumental in the ever-changing pink flamingo displays out front of the station in years past. He was also one of the City's first EMTs. A member of Erie Fire Fighters Local 293, he had served as both past president and vice-president.
Joe was a licensed aircraft pilot; an accomplishment of which he was proud. He was a member of the Gem City Gun Club and the U.S. Practical Shooting Assoc., having served as a range officer. In addition, Joe was involved in local community theater, including shows at the Erie Playhouse, Performing Artists Collective Alliance and All An Act Theatre Productions. He enjoyed boating, was an avid reader and huge science-fiction fan, motorcycle enthusiast and an all-around mechanically inclined individual who enjoyed tackling just about any fix-it projects.
In addition to his father, Joe is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Betsy A. (Powers) Butoryak; his two sons, Matthew Butoryak (Jennifer) and Brian Butoryak; one grandson, Dustin Butoryak; one sister, Kate Butoryak (Tim Shuffstall); as well as nieces and nephews.
A celebration to honor Joe's life and legacy will be announced at a later date. The family suggest memorial contributions be designated to the PACA Green Roof Fund, 1505 State St., Erie, PA 16501. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.