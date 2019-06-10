Joseph "Joe" Sam Serafini, age 88, passed away on June 8, 2019 in his home after a long hard-fought battle with COPD.



Joe died peacefully in his Millcreek home with his daughter Renee and cherished dog Charlie at his side. Joe was born September 12, 1930 in Erie to Joseph Sam Serafini and Catherine Rose Serafini. Joseph was a decedent from San Cassiano, Italy and was deeply proud of his Italian heritage.



Joseph was a 1948 graduate of Academy High School. Joe served his country in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954.



Joe worked for State Farm Insurance from 1963-1980. In 1980 Joe opened Barnaby's Restaurant & Lounge. After leaving the Restaurant business Joe sold hearing aids until his retirement, at age 83, in 2013.



Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sam Serafini (1963), his beloved mother, Catherine Rose Serafini (1983), his brother, Robert Dennis Serafini (1987), his brother, David Horace Serafini (2018) and his stepson, Bruce Joseph Hopkins (1985). Joseph was also preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, whom he married in 1987, Joyce Chiappazzi Serafini in 2017.



Joseph is survived by his brother, Charles Serafini; his daughter, Renee` Hopkins; his nephews, Joel Serafini, Robert Capenos, and Steven Capenos; sister-in-law, Marilyn Chiappiazzi Gebhardt; brother-in-law, Gerald "Chip" Chiappazzi (Sally); and his grandson, Matthew Hopkins. Joe is also survived by many extended family and his dear friends and next door neighbors.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday at Saint Paul RC Church, 1617 Walnut Street, at 11:00 a.m.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Metropolitan of Erie, 202 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16503.



Joe's family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Metropolitan Erie; especially Kat Danowski, Dr. Kim Mascia, and Corry Frost for the wonderful care they gave him.



Published in the Erie Times-News on June 10, 2019