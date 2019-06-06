|
Joseph and Audrey Granger, formerly of Erie and Oil City, passed away last year at Shell Point Retirement Village in Fort Myers, Florida. Joseph died on March 6, 2018, at the age of 91. Audrey died on October 24, 2018, at the age of 86.
Joseph Theodore Granger was born on May 18, 1926, in Warren, Pennsylvania, to Herbert and Florence Granger. He attended Warren High School and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Tri-State College in Indiana. He retired in 1989 from Pennsylvania Electric Company in Oil City.
Audrey Grace McLaughlin was born on December 24, 1931, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Hiram and Jeanne McLaughlin. She attended Academy High School in Erie. Audrey raised two sons and enjoyed sewing and quilting.
The couple was married on June 7, 1952 at the Erie Gospel Tabernacle in Erie. They lived in Oil City until retirement when they moved to Florida, moving to Shell Point Village in 2013.
They are survived by their two sons, Doug (and Marla) Granger of Wisconsin and Jeff (and Brenda) Granger of Kansas, and five grandchildren. Audrey is also survived by two brothers and two sisters.
A public memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th at the East Lake Road Alliance Church, 4500 East Lake Road, Erie. A gravesite visit to Lakeside Cemetery will follow the service.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 6, 2019