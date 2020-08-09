Joseph T. Kownacki, age 76 and formerly of Erie, died on May 20th in Chula Vista, Calif. surrounded by loving family members.
Atty. Kownacki was born on June 9, 1943, the son of the late Mary (Krzyzan) Kownacki and Edward Kownacki.
Joe graduated from Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1976 and started a private practice on Erie's east side. He served as a part-time Public Defender in Erie (1976-79) and then as Dependent Child Counsel with the PD Office (1979-81). Joe was appointed Public Defender of Erie County in 1981 and served in that position until 1988.
During those years he served on the following boards: Resource for Prevention (Drug & Alcohol Abuse), Edmund L. Thomas Center, Polish Business & Professional Men's Association, Erie County Child Abuse Council, and Saint Benedict Academy.
After moving with his family to the San Diego, Calif. area in 1988, Joe joined the Public Defender Office there and served as the Supervisor for the Felony Unit, Central Misdemeanor Unit & Recruitment, Juvenile Division and prior to his retirement, Supervising Attorney for the South Bay office in Chula Vista. Joe also served as President of the Union for the San Diego Public Defenders Office.
Joe devoted his entire professional life to defending the victims of a legal system that is often unjust to the indigent and those without a voice.
Joe prized family above everything and was the rarest of fathers—if there ever is a Patron Saint for the Unconditional Love of Fatherhood, it should be Joe. He was a gourmet cook with a magnanimous gift of hospitality who made everyone feel welcome at the countless outings he organized and prepared the meals for—whether it was a pool party for hundreds of co-workers in California or a "small gathering" of family and friends at his summer home in Erie. Joe was an avid and skilled golfer, a die-hard Democrat, a connoisseur of craft beers, and he loved to sail and to sing (especially his beloved Polish hymns).
Joe was a political animal with a keen sense of justice who didn't waste time with small talk whether he was sitting on a barstool, playing golf with the guys, or attending a party. Wherever Joe was, the subject centered on politics and he never flinched from a difficult confrontation or conversation, challenging racial innuendos, union busting, and stances of privilege and supremacy.
Joe served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War (1964-68) and was especially proud that he was the helmsman on the USS Leonard F. Mason when it picked up Neil Armstrong after his Gemini capsule came down in the middle of the Pacific after an orbital glitch.
Joe is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 41 years, Michele Parlavecchio Kownacki; three children he cherished, Christian, Joel, and Danielle; and one granddaughter he adored, Trinitti "Bella" Kownacki. He is also survived by three siblings Benedictine Sister Mary Lou Kownacki, and Edward (Candace, deceased) and Jerome Kownacki.
It's one thing when your family and friends remember you with great love, quite another when your co-workers feel the same. Upon his death, countless emails were sent to his family by public defenders he had mentored for over 22 years in Chula Vista. These are some of the excerpts from lawyers he mentored:
"He was the best of who we strive to be…his sense of humor and goodness pervaded everything he did…he had the most smiling blue eyes that I have ever seen… through him I learned the importance of work hard, play hard…he was a complete gentleman…he was such an approachable leader…he was caring, and he was principled…I loved Joe for his absolute humanity. …he was always respectful, humble and positive in his approach to life…he had a big, kind heart…he was the calm in the chaos…he is one of the kindest souls I have had the pleasure to call a supervisor…he had the true lion heart of a public defender…he instilled in me the importance of empathy, seeing the good in every person and fighting like hell, no matter what, for our clients…Joe was first of all a family man who would light up as he talked about his own family. …in my mind Joe was one of the finest mentors and leaders this office has ever known…Joe will never be gone, he lives on in a generation of lawyers who will never forget him…we should all strive to be more like 'Papa Joe.'"
Joe also lives on in his family and friends who will never forget him and will always strive to be more like "Papa Joe."
Due to COVID-19, Joe's burial was private in Chula Vista. A memory service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
