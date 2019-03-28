|
Joseph V. DeAngelo, of Millcreek, passed away on March 25, 2019. Joe was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He loved his wife of over 48 years, Kathy, more than anyone in the world. She was the true light of his life. As a father, he was loving and generous with his time and talents, he taught us how to do things the right way, not the easy way. He demonstrated fairness and humility, not through his words, but his actions. He never saw a challenge that hard work and ingenuity couldn't solve, including building their family home from the ground up. He was an engineer, a builder and a teacher. Joe had the best sense of humor, and the funniest stories. Some stories he could hardly finish because he would be laughing so hard. He was a man of faith and generosity. Joe loved working on his classic cars, especially his 1969 Fiat Spyder convertible that he bought 50 years ago. His favorite thing was to drive his cars around the peninsula holding Kathy's hand. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and they were, by far, his favorite people to celebrate with. He and Kathy owned the Kada Gallery for 25 years, where he was a meticulous craftsman.
Joe was born on September 2, 1944 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth DeAngelo.
Along with his parents, Joe is preceded in death by their son J.J., his sister Shirley Anne, and brothers Gary and Richard. His surviving siblings include Anthony, John,Velma, Diana and Judy.
He leaves behind his wife and their beautiful family, Jody Farrell (Tom), John (Melanie), Kory and David.; his grandchildren Zachary, Katerina, Drew, Gabriella and Joseph were the light of his life.
Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Friday, March 29th from 2-4p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) and attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 130 East 4th St. Burial will be private.
Memorials can be made in his name to Presque Isle Partnership, 301 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505, where we would like to honor him with a bench for people to be able to enjoy the beauty of Presque Isle. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019