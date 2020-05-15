|
Joseph V. Martone, age 90, of Springhill Retirement Community, 2323 Edinboro Road, Erie, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born September 15, 1929 in Oil City, Pa. He was the son of the late Anthony Martone, Sr. and Louise (DiNucci) Martone.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph (born and died in Italy), Peter, of Oil City, and Anthony Martone, Jr., of Erie, three sisters, Mrs. Josephine Miller, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., Mrs. Helen Woodward, of Grass Valley, Calif., and Mrs. Arlene Topping, of Oil City, Pa.
Joe served in the U.S. Army, in Germany, during the Korean War. He graduated from Gannon University in 1955 with a degree in chemistry and completed some graduate courses at Penn State University. He was employed at General Electric Company, serving in various assignments in Information Systems, until retirement in 1989 as a Senior Systems Specialist, after 34 years of service. He was also a graduate of the G.E. Corporate 3-year Business Training Program.
Joe's Catholic faith was a strong part of who he was. He was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace Parish and was involved in various parish activities, including serving on parish council, scouting, teaching C.C.D. classes, lector, and working on various fund-raising drives. He was also a Cursillista. He was a current member of St. George Parish and was part of the St. George Outreach Ministry. Joe was active in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal for many years and served for three years as the first Lay Liaison to the Bishop for the Charismatic Renewal in the Erie Diocese.
He was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century Club and the G.E. Exempt Retired Association. He was also a member of the 112th Infantry Regiment Association. He enjoyed traveling with the G.E. GEER Group, walking at the mall, reading, pinochle, good music and college football.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 68 years, Patricia Driscoll Martone, of Erie; son Attorney Joseph P. and his wife Attorney Paige Peasley and their children, Julie and Rachel; son Lawrence A. and his wife Teresa (Waltz), of Atlanta and their children Laura Westfall (Matt); Elizabeth Ingraham (Nate), Matthew and Tricia; a daughter, Suzanne of Pittsburgh, Pa., and four great-grandchildren, Jacqueline and Thomas Westfall and Oliver and Noah Ingraham.
He is also survived by one sister, Mrs. Louise Sobina, of Oil City, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private viewing and funeral Mass will take place at St. George Chruch. Entombment will be in the Holy Family Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th Street, Erie, PA 16514 or Maria House Projects, P.O. Box 10682, Erie, PA 16514. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 15, 2020