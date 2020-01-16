|
|
1943 – 2020
Joseph W. Kirsch was the most spirit filled man and the husband of his best friend and love of his life, Helen.
He passed away at home, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, three days after his 77th birthday, and one day before his 50th wedding anniversary.
He was father to Dawn, Sean, and Julie; and Papa to Brittany, Kylie, and Jared.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for ten years. Joseph was the District Manager for all local Blatt Bros drive-in movie theatres and three indoor theatres until owning his own family operated drive-in. He was known as Erie's Undisputed King of Drive-Ins. He was also a die-hard Cleveland Indians fan and he loved to play poker and pinochle.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Joseph is survived by four brothers, Don (Doris), Bill (Linda), Rick (Linda), and Mel (Linda); one brother-in-law, Harold Woerner (Cheryl); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death, by his mother, Nancy; father, John Robert; two brothers, John and Jimmy; and his great-granddaughter, Isabella.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the CYS Club, 1602 East 38th Street, on Sunday, January 19th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Rev. Gene Kennett will perform the service at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020