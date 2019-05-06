Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph William Keller, age 64, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Erie, November 11, 1954, to Leo and Marjorie Maloney Keller.

Joseph graduated from Fairview High school, class of 1972, and went on to work for Erie Coke. He later became a semi-truck driver for Birkmire Trucking Co. "for over 25 years," before retiring in March 2019. Joseph was the President of the Knights of St. John, and a former volunteer firefighter with Fairview Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and David Keller, and a sister, Barbara Keller.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Eva, his children, Michael John Keller, Stacey and Brad Arndt, Melissa Keller, Michael Joseph Keller, and John David Keller. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Brittney (Daniel), Jordan, MJ, Brandon, Makensey, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Kyleigh. Joseph is survived by his dear friend, Cynthia Murray (Bob), and two brothers, Gerald and James Keller, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on the family Tuesday, May 7th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (At Powell Avenue).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.

To send condolences please visit www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 6, 2019
