Joseph Zawistowski, age 85, of Beecher, Illinois, passed away on January 19, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1934, to the late Anthony and the late Hedwig (nee Osiecki) Zawistowski, in Erie, Pa.
He was the beloved husband of 49 years to the late Patricia (nee Cent) 2015. Joe met Pat at VanderCook College of Music and they were married in 1965; the couple eventually settled in Beecher, Illinois.
He was the loving brother to Theodore (Margaret Mary) Zawistowski and Rosemarie (Frederick) Ross.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Leonard and Thomas.
Joe leaves behind many nieces and nephews. The spark of his life was his German shepherd, Willy, who will miss Joe profoundly.
Joe was a 1952 graduate of Erie Cathedral Prep, which prepared him for the Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, Rochester, N.Y., where he received a Bachelor of Music degree. He then continued his musical education by earning a Masters of Music in Education from VanderCook College of Music, Chicago, Ill. Joe was a "horn guy," playing the trumpet and most other brass instruments. He served his country in the U.S. Army, assigned to the 56th Army Band at Camp Zama, Japan. While in Japan, Joe had the honor of performing with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Professionally, Joe was a high school music teacher in Gary, Indiana, and Ojai, California. He came to the Chicago area in order to participate in Pat's family's metal fabricating business, Ability Engineering Inc., in South Holland, Illinois. He retired in 2010. This gave him more time to dedicate to his musical group, the Clairon Brass.
A memorial gathering will be held on February 1st, from 9 a.m. until the time of mass at 11 a.m. at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois, followed by an Inurnment at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Ill. For information, call (708) 672-7600.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fund for Cathedral Prep, 225 W. 9th Street, Erie, PA 16501, in Joe's name.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 28, 2020