Josephine C. Zipp
1932 - 2020
Josephine C. Zipp, age 87, of Erie, residing at Pleasant Ridge Manor, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born in Erie on December 2, 1932, daughter of the late Clyde and Ruby King.

Josephine was in sales at Sears in the shoe department for many years. She was devoted to her Catholic faith. She enjoyed crocheting and will be remembered as a great cook.

Josephine is survived by three sons, Robert Zipp, James Zipp (Eileen), and Joseph Zipp (Jean); one brother, Donald King (Carol); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zipp; her son, Paul Zipp; and several brothers and sisters.

A private family service will be held at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Road, with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
