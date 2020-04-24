|
Josephine DeSantis (nee Adiutori), passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Armand DeSantis. Josephine was the beloved mother of Frank DeSantis (Wendy), Dennis DeSantis (Nancy), and Mary Sultan (Jon) and the devoted and doting grandmother of David, Brian, Caroline, Angela, Joey, Ted, and her step-ganddaughters, Sarah, Emily and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear brother, Eugene Adiutori and many nieces and nephews.
Born in 1931 in Kane, Pennsylvania, Josephine lived most of her life in Erie, Pennsylvania. Always ahead of her time, with three children in school, Josephine started a sign business in the basement of her home, which grew to the very successful DeSantis Signs, producing political bumper stickers, yard signs and billboards for local, state and national political races. Widowed at 49, with a high school diploma, Josephine remained financially independent until the day she passed.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 27, 2020 at Joseph J. Earthman Generations, 234 Westcott Street in Houston, Texas. To attend the funeral service from home or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.josephjearthman.com/obituaries at the designated service day and time.
For those desiring, a donation in Josephine's name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2020