Josephine "Jo" Swanson, 88, of Albion, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born December 20, 1931, in Lundy's Lane, a daughter of the late Leon and Theresa (LaRoque) Martin.
Jo, along with her late husband, owned and operated Swanson Boat Oar in Albion since 1964.
She was a member of the Albion Order of the Eastern Star #22 where she was a past Worthy Matron and also a District Deputy Grand Matron. She also served on Boro Council for 17 years, was a member of the Albion 51 Club, the Albion Garden Club, the Albion Bridge Club, and was the Albion Cemetery Association Secretary.
Jo enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and travelling with her daughter on her daughter's long work trips. Jo was always on the go and organized the local ladies for their monthly trips called "ladies day."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, James Swanson, whom she married June 14, 1951, a son, Randy Swanson, a grandson, Michael Swanson, and three sisters, Muriel Church, Bunny Monroe, Marie Rich.
She is survived by three children, Terrie Swanson of Albion, Bradley Swanson and his wife, Nancy, of Cranesville, and Eric Swanson of Albion, two grandchildren, Matt Swanson and his wife, Cheryl, and Chris Swanson and his wife, April, five great-grandchildren, Hanna and Emily Swanson, Levi, Nora and Michael Swanson, a granddaughter-in-law, Julie Swanson, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albion Library, 111 East Pearl Street, Albion, PA 16401. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com A private graveside service and burial will be held by the family. Although under the current pandemic an invitation to the service cannot be extended to all of you that would appreciate that opportunity to join in helping Jo start on the next phase of her journey, the family asks that you take a moment on Thursday morning to remember something special you shared with Jo or to afford yourself that pleasure of your favorite dessert.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.