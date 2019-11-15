|
|
Josephine "Josie" (Arrigo) Kaufmann, age 93, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1926, in North East, the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette Arrigo.
She resided in North East her entire life and was a graduate of the North East High School class of 1945. Josie was a member of St. Gregory's Church all her life and a member of the St. Gregory's choir for several years.
She loved all things music and arts; she sang as a soloist in the choir, performing at several weddings, and also played the organ for her own pleasure. While in high school, she enjoyed acting in the school plays and singing with a group called "The Four Rythuments," in school assemblies. She also wrote her own music, poetry, and children's stories.
Before her marriage, she worked for GC Murphy Co. in North East and Erie as a salesperson and window trimmer for nine years. She was also employed by Barnes & Carig shoe store, Stroburgh Carlson, and Royal Motor Court, as a partner in the company.
On June 24th, 1950, she married her loving husband, Joseph Kaufmann and became a homemaker. Josie loved gardening, landscaping, cooking, and baking for her family, especially for the holidays. Most of all, Josie loved her wonderful family and all the time that she got to spend with them. She was a very compassionate, loving, and giving person.
Josie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Kaufmann; brother, Russell Arrigo (Joyce) of Rogersville, Tennessee; and sisters, Phyllis Arrigo Scozzie and Mrs. Kay Jeska of Winchester, Virginia.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Roberts of Erie; sister, Mrs. Ann Bova (Gerald) of Winchester, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ashley Jo Kaufmann of Erie, Teri Roberts of Erie, and Ryan Roberts of Erie; five great-grandchildren, Kaden, Landen, Guilana, Natalia, and Jordan; as well several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Sunday from 4 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 6 p.m. Officiating the service is Father Thomas Brooks. Private interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Gregory's Church, 136 W Main St., North East, or to a .
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2019