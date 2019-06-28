|
Josephine "Honey" M. Laskoff Rigazzi, 92, of Erie, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, peacefully, at home, following a brief illness, surrounded by her family. Josephine "Jo" was born in Erie, on July 11, 1926, daughter of the late Terenti and Efdokia Panfilov Laskoff.
She graduated from East High School in 1943, where she excelled at girls' basketball and also had the nickname "Dead Eye Laskoff." She was a member of the Russian Old Believers Church of the Holy Trinity. Before her marriage to Adolph Rigazzi "Ad" on June 3, 1956, she worked at Erie Camera.
Jo loved being a homemaker, mother, wife, friend, aunt and grandmother. Conversations with Jo quickly recalled her fond memories of holiday cooking and baking, card club with the girls, Saturday morning coffee with friends gathered around her kitchen table, family vacations, playing bocce, watching March Madness basketball, golf, and tennis, picnics at the Peninsula, and her and Ad caring for their grandson, Andrew. Jo enjoyed her warm circle of friends and family. She was loving, engaging and entertaining with stories about her children, family and life's curveballs. Most noteworthy was that she steadfastly visited and prayed for those who were ill or needed encouragement. Her favorite saying that she shared with everyone was "One Day at a Time."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph; four sisters, Nellie Staynoff, Martha Patasky, Virginia Arnold, and Bertha Daniloff; and her brother, Mel Laskoff.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (David) Jeannerat of Erie; her son, Paul Rigazzi of Phoenix, Arizona; her grandson, Andrew Musarra of Clewiston, Florida; and two step-granddaughters, Christina (Chad) Scanlan of Twin Falls, Idaho and Adrienne Jeannerat of Portland, Oregon. She is further survived by her dear brother-in-law, Esterino Rigazzi; loving niece, Gayle and her husband, Chris Curcio; along with many friends, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special "thank you" to Jo's dedicated and loving circle of friends who help provide for her care and comfort at her home.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty Street, Erie, Pa., on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Regional Cancer Center, 2500 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to The Boys and Girls Club of Erie, 1515 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019