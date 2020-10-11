1/1
Josephine Little Combs
1933 - 2020
Josephine Little Combs, of Wattsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Breathitt County, Ky. on February 21, 1933.

She retired as a fiberglass fabricator from MFG Company in Union City.

Josephine was a member of the Wattsburg Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, working puzzles, making calendars and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay B. Combs in 1993 and her two sons, Roger L. Combs in 1979 and James C. Combs in 2013.

Josephine is survived by her two grandchildren, Roger S. Combs and his wife Amanda of Girard and Tina L. Combs-Rihel and her husband Robert of North East. She is further survived by five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, numerous nieces and nephews and her faithful companion "Bear".

Due to the COVID-19, private calling hours and funeral for the family will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main Street, Union City with Rev. Audron Seymour of the Wattsburg Baptist Church officiating

Burial will be in Wattsburg Cemetery, Wattsburg, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, and due to her love of animals, donations in Josephine's name may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
