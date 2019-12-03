|
Josephine P. (Pelato) Tofel, age 92, of Erie, residing at Springhill Senior Living Center, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in Erie on September 7, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph Pelato and Concetta Pirello Pelato.
Josephine grew up in the Erie neighborhood known as Little Italy and was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. In 1956, she moved to Millcreek, where she lived with her family until 2014. Josephine retired from G.E. after working for 30 years in purchasing and in graphics. She was a member of St. George Church, and enjoyed traveling, gardening and playing cards with lifelong friends.
Josephine is survived by two children, Donald Tofel and his wife Joyce of Melissa, Texas and Patricia Aiton, and her husband, Brad, of Erie. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Marnie McPherson (Justin) of St. Paul, Minn. and Alison Ruhter (Chris) of Frisco, Texas, five great-grandchildren, Jay and Ivy McPherson, Easton, Ava and Sophia Ruhter, one sister, Sadie Konkel of Erie and one brother, Anthony Pelato of Riverside, Calif.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Tofel, Jr. and by three sisters, Rose Shunkwiler, Kate Skibo and Angie Skinner.
Josephine's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Springhill Senior Living Center for the care that was given to their mother.
Family and friends may call at Brugger's Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a service of remembrance at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
