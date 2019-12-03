Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Tofel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine P. (Pelato) Tofel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine P. (Pelato) Tofel Obituary
Josephine P. (Pelato) Tofel, age 92, of Erie, residing at Springhill Senior Living Center, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born in Erie on September 7, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph Pelato and Concetta Pirello Pelato.

Josephine grew up in the Erie neighborhood known as Little Italy and was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. In 1956, she moved to Millcreek, where she lived with her family until 2014. Josephine retired from G.E. after working for 30 years in purchasing and in graphics. She was a member of St. George Church, and enjoyed traveling, gardening and playing cards with lifelong friends.

Josephine is survived by two children, Donald Tofel and his wife Joyce of Melissa, Texas and Patricia Aiton, and her husband, Brad, of Erie. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Marnie McPherson (Justin) of St. Paul, Minn. and Alison Ruhter (Chris) of Frisco, Texas, five great-grandchildren, Jay and Ivy McPherson, Easton, Ava and Sophia Ruhter, one sister, Sadie Konkel of Erie and one brother, Anthony Pelato of Riverside, Calif.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Tofel, Jr. and by three sisters, Rose Shunkwiler, Kate Skibo and Angie Skinner.

Josephine's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Springhill Senior Living Center for the care that was given to their mother.

Family and friends may call at Brugger's Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a service of remembrance at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -