Josephine R "Josie" (Fusco) Hilyer, of 215 Clyde Ave., Jamestown, N.Y., formerly of Erie, Pa., went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in her home.
She was born on July 4, 1931, in Long Island, N.Y., the daughter of John and Christine Russo.
Josie moved to Jamestown in 1936 and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1951.
In earlier years, Josie worked for Dr. McCulla, the former Jamestown General Hospital and Accredited Care. More importantly, she devoted her life to raising her four daughters. Her home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay, a shoulder to cry on, or a warm meal. She had a very giving heart, and her faith was never shaken stating everything should always be given to the Glory of God. She will be profoundly missed by her family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Josie had many interests including bocce ball, in her younger days, playing cards, and painting pictures that she took joy in making and handing out to her loved ones. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and The Jamestown Women of the Moose.
Josie is survived by her four daughters, Christine (Jimmy) Hilyer, Lucy (Jay) Schultz, with whom she made her home, Mary Jo (John) Salvaggio, JoAnn (Shawn) Murray, and her adopted daughter, Sheila (Jimmy) Lipscomb, four stepsons, Herman Hilyer Jr. of North East, Pa., Clyde "Buck" (Sharon) Hilyer of Sheffield, Pa., Mark (Stephanie) Hilyer of Buffalo, N.Y., John Hilyer of Erie, Pa., one stepdaughter, Theresa Black of Erie, Pa., her grandchildren, Ryan Fusco, Jayden, Jesse, and Jolee Schultz, Seth Murray, and her great-granddaughter, Rylee Fusco, her two brothers, Anthony "Tote"(Alice) Russo of Gerry, N.Y., and Matt Russo of Jamestown, several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly, as well as her beloved dog, Lily.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard "Leo" T. Fusco and second husband, Herman E. Hilyer, one sister, Carmelita "Carm" Paladino, and one brother, Sabatini "Sonny" Russo.
Josie's daughters would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all who provided much comfort and support especially her nieces, Teresa Canfield and Renee Thompsett, who helped care for her in her final days.
Family and friends will be received this Sunday, September 6th in The Lind Funeral Home, from 1-4 p.m. with a service being held at 3:30 p.m. Inurnment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
CDC guidelines for social distancing of six feet as well as mandatory face masks are required.
Donations may be made to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 West Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750, or The American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
.