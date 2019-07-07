Home

Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Joshua Charles Young


2010 - 2019
Beloved Grandson of Terry and Patty (Kochel) Young

Joshua Charles Young, age 9, of Buckeye, Ariz., passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, following a tragic accident. He was born to Lisa and Jason Young on May 31, 2010 in Buckeye, Ariz.

He was a beautiful child who loved life and lived it to the fullest. Joshua was loved by his family and in return, he showed that love to everyone he met. He made everyone feel very welcome by talking to them about anything and everything. He enjoyed gardening, loved growing and giving flowers and playing with all his siblings and friends. He was a very active and happy child. Joshua truly loved everyone and knew he was loved by God, his close-knit church community and his parents.

In addition to his loving parents, Joshua is survived by his siblings: Alexander, Jonathan, Nicholas, Christopher, Samuel, Benjamin, Isaac, Kaelyn, Hanna and Celia; his maternal grandparents, Bruce and Susan Dietterick; his paternal grandparents, Terry and Patty Young; his paternal great-grandmother, Kathleen Young and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Joshua were conducted in Arizona on Saturday, July 6th, 2019.

For those family and friends who wish to assist the family with burial and medical expenses, please consider making a donation at www.givesendgo.com/lovetheYoungs. Share your condolences at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019
